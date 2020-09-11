UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ready With New Belarus Sanctions In 'days'

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:24 PM

US ready with new Belarus sanctions in 'days'

The United States said Friday it would impose new sanctions on Belarusian figures within days as it urged Minsk and its ally Russia to end a crackdown on protests

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The United States said Friday it would impose new sanctions on Belarusian figures within days as it urged Minsk and its ally Russia to end a crackdown on protests.

Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said that the United States was coordinating with the European Union and looking to target both individuals and export rules.

"I expect in just a few short days we will be in a position to be able to definitively identify the additional list of sanctions that we will be imposing in parallel with those that are being enacted by the European Union," Biegun told reporters by telephone.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier hinted at new sanctions on Belarus as strongman Alexander Lukashenko clamps down on the biggest challenge to his 26-year rule.

Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets since August 9 elections which opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya says she won, despite Lukashenko's insistence he won a landslide victory.

Biegun last month showed support for Tikhanovskaya in a meeting in Lithuania, where she has fled.

Biegun said that the United States backed her demands for "truly free and fair presidential elections, the release of all political prisoners and the investigation of the authorities crimes against the people." Lukashenko on Monday will pay his first visit since the crisis to Russia, whose President Vladimir Putin has staunchly backed him and spoken of closer integration.

Biegun asked how Russia "can back such a regime and such violence against peaceful citizens exercising constitutionally protected rights to freedom of assembly, association and speech." "If the Kremlin continues down this path, it risks turning the Belarusian people, who have no grievance with Russia, against Moscow."Despite Biegun's hope of coordination with the European Union, sources say that a push within the bloc for new sanctions on Belarus has been held up by Cyprus.

The Mediterranean island nation, which Pompeo will visit Saturday, wants similar measures against Turkey over its contested natural gas exploration.

Related Topics

Assembly Moscow Russia Turkey European Union Visit Minsk Vladimir Putin Belarus United States Cyprus Lithuania August Gas All Opposition Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Firefighters put out Beirut blaze but anger smould ..

1 minute ago

No political point-scoring on rape incident: Ali Z ..

1 minute ago

Sri Lanka to auction cricketers for virus-delayed ..

1 minute ago

Owner Ashley wants the best for Newcastle, says Br ..

1 minute ago

France Prime Minister to outline new anti-Covid me ..

4 minutes ago

US stocks open higher, extending volatile run

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.