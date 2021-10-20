US Readying to Inoculate 28Mln Kids Ages 5-11 When FDA Authorizes COVID Shots- White House

The Biden administration is getting ready to kick off a massive vaccination program of about 28 million children in the United States aged 5-11 once the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes Pfizer's vaccine against the novel coronavirus that is currently being testsed for this age group, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Biden administration is getting ready to kick off a massive vaccination program of about 28 million children in the United States aged 5-11 once the food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorizes Pfizer's vaccine against the novel coronavirus that is currently being testsed for this age group, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said.

"If authorized, Pfizer's vaccine for kids ages five through 11 will make an additional 28 million Americans eligible for vaccination," Zients said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Zients noted that to achieve this ambitious goal, the Biden administration has enrolled more than 25,000 pediatricians, family doctors and other Primary care providers as well as workes with Pfizer to modify the packaging of the pediatric doses to make it easier to provide the vaccines to children.

The United States is set to hit 190 million fully vaccinated residents against the novel coronavirus later in the day, Zients added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Biden administration outlined a plan to boost vaccinations among children aged 5-11 after the FDA approval. The plan includes a set of measures to provide for convenient and accessible vaccination for children, including securing enough vaccines and creating thousands of vaccination sites across the country.