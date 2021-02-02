(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United States reaffirms its commitment to reforms important for Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Excellent to speak with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba today and reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... and commitment to advancing reforms vital to Ukraine's success," Blinken said on Twitter.