US Reaffirms Commitment To Advancing Reforms Vital To Ukraine's Success - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 35 seconds ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 08:10 AM

US Reaffirms Commitment to Advancing Reforms Vital to Ukraine's Success - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The United States reaffirms its commitment to reforms important for Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after a phone call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

"Excellent to speak with Foreign Minister @DmytroKuleba today and reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... and commitment to advancing reforms vital to Ukraine's success," Blinken said on Twitter.

