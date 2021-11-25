UrduPoint.com

US Reaffirms Commitment To Supporting Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Biden

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 12:24 AM

US Reaffirms Commitment to Supporting Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Biden

The United States remains fully committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, US President Joe Biden said in a statement which he made to honor Holodomor victims on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The United States remains fully committed to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, US President Joe Biden said in a statement which he made to honor Holodomor victims on Wednesday.

"The Ukrainian people overcame the horror of the Holodomor, demonstrating their spirit and resilience, and eventually creating a free and democratic society," Biden said. "As we remember the pain and the victims of the Holodomor, the United States also reaffirms our commitment to the people of Ukraine today and our unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Holodomor refers to the famine in Ukraine in the 1930s, which also affected other regions of the former Soviet Union, including western Siberia, the northern Caucasus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and claimed the lives of up to 7 million people.

"The men, women and children who lost their lives during this famine were victims of the brutal policies and deliberate acts of the regime of Joseph Stalin," Biden said. "This month, as we commemorate those whose lives were taken, let us also recommit ourselves to the constant work of preventing such tragedies in the future and lifting up those who are suffering under the yoke of tyranny today."

The famine has been recognized by Ukraine as genocide in 2006 and Kiev has urged the international community to follow suit.

Russia views Ukraine's actions as an attempt to politicize history and sow discord between the two countries.

In 2008, the UN General Assembly voted against recognizing the famine in Ukraine as genocide.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Ukraine Kiev United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Women Million

Recent Stories

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: mini ..

Slovakia announces two-week partial lockdown: minister

2 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebratio ..

Khorfakkan kickstarts 50th National Day celebrations in Sharjah

26 minutes ago
 Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same ..

Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Healt ..

2 minutes ago
 Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Wa ..

Poland to Reopen Temporary COVID-19 Hospital at Warsaw Stadium - Health Minister

2 minutes ago
 Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Cana ..

Pakistani Canadians have lot to contribute to Canada's labour market: MP

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2021 gives wings to ideas and convictions of h ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.