US Reaffirms Nuclear-Backed Commitments to Tokyo, Seoul - Pentagon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The United States has reaffirmed its alliance commitments to Japan and South Korea, backed by the country's nuclear capabilities, the US Defense Department said on Saturday.

"The United States reaffirmed its steadfast alliance commitments to Japan and the ROK backed by the full range of US capabilities, including nuclear," the Pentagon said in a statement following a meeting of defense ministers from the US, Japan and South Korea at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

During the meeting, the three ministers discussed the "growing nuclear and missile threats" from Pyongyang, as well as efforts to enhance trilateral security exercises and address common security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon added.

The ministers recognized the need to establish a mechanism to share real-time data on North Korea's missile launches by the end of the year, the statement read.

Earlier in the week, North Korea made an unsuccessful attempt to put the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket into orbit.

Following the launch, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adam Hodge said the US "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest space launch "using ballistic missile technology," adding that US President Joe Biden and his security team were assessing the situation.

Tokyo and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also said the North Korean launch was in violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.