UrduPoint.com

US Reaffirms Nuclear-Backed Commitments To Tokyo, Seoul - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

US Reaffirms Nuclear-Backed Commitments to Tokyo, Seoul - Pentagon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) The United States has reaffirmed its alliance commitments to Japan and South Korea, backed by the country's nuclear capabilities, the US Defense Department said on Saturday.

"The United States reaffirmed its steadfast alliance commitments to Japan and the ROK backed by the full range of US capabilities, including nuclear," the Pentagon said in a statement following a meeting of defense ministers from the US, Japan and South Korea at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

During the meeting, the three ministers discussed the "growing nuclear and missile threats" from Pyongyang, as well as efforts to enhance trilateral security exercises and address common security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon added.

The ministers recognized the need to establish a mechanism to share real-time data on North Korea's missile launches by the end of the year, the statement read.

Earlier in the week, North Korea made an unsuccessful attempt to put the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket into orbit.

Following the launch, White House National Security Council Spokesperson Adam Hodge said the US "strongly condemns" North Korea's latest space launch "using ballistic missile technology," adding that US President Joe Biden and his security team were assessing the situation.

Tokyo and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also said the North Korean launch was in violation of the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

Related Topics

Technology United Nations Nuclear Pentagon White House Pyongyang Singapore Alliance Japan South Korea United States North Korea From Share

Recent Stories

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of econ ..

Dar vows to collectively steer country out of economic crises

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in nat ..

Pakistan likely to witness 50 percent surge in natural gas prices

54 minutes ago
 Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses ..

Pirzada rejects Western media reports on HR abuses against May 9 miscreants

2 hours ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Natu ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi and Emirates Nature-WWF launch COP28 Youth Clim ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission ..

DEWA extended 64 kilometres of water transmission pipelines in 2022

2 hours ago
 Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll ..

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha, India: Death Toll Rises to 280

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.