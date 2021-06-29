US Reaffirms Recommendation to Americans Not to Travel to Belarus - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The US State Department reaffirmed its recommendation for Americans not to travel to Belarus citing as reasons the risk of detention and the possibility to contract the novel coronavirus.

"Do not travel to Belarus due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws and risk of detention. Reconsider travel due to COVID-19 and related entry restrictions," the State Department said in an updated advisory that left the country on the agency Level 4 category that recommends Americans should not to travel to that country.

The State Department accused the Belarusian authorities of detaining tens of thousands of individuals, including US citizens, for alleged affiliations with the country's opposition parties and for alleged participation in political demonstrations.

The State Department also mentioned the Ryanair plane incident as further exacerbating tensions between Belarus and Western countries.

In late May, a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius landed in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities that turned out to be false. The authorities detained passenger Roman Protasevich, whose Telegram channel Nexta is said to have played a crucial part during last year's post-election unrest and has been designated as being extremist.