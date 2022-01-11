UrduPoint.com

US Real Estate Heir Durst, 78, Dies Serving Life Sentence For Murder - Corrections Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Multimillionaire real estate heir Robert Durst died of natural causes on Monday morning while serving a life sentence for murder, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a news release.

"Robert Alan Durst, who had been housed at California Health Care Facility (CHCF), died of natural causes at 6:44 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, while being treated at an outside hospital. The coroner in San Joaquin County will determine an exact cause of death," the release said.

The 78-year-old was sentenced to life in prison in October for the 2000 murder of friend Susan Berman. Durst purportedly killed Berman in order to prevent her from incriminating him in a then-reopened investigation into the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie Durst.

Durst was also acquitted in 2001 on murder charges related to the shooting and dismemberment of an elderly neighbor, which he claimed occurred in self-defense. Durst's lawyers had said prior to his death that they planned on appealing his life-sentence decision.

