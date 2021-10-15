US Real Estate Heir Durst Sentenced to Life In Prison for Murder - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Multimillionaire heir Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2000 murder of friend Susan Berman, CNN reported.

Durst, the heir to a New York real estate fortune, was convicted on September 17 of murdering Berman in order to prevent her from incriminating him in a then-reopened investigation into the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie Durst.

Prosecutors in the case argued that Berman provided a phony alibi for Durst to law enforcement when Kathie disappeared, CBS said.

Durst has also been acquitted on 2001 murder charges, having testified that he shot an elderly neighbor in self-defense and dismembered him.

Durst's lawyer said they plan to appeal the decision.

The trial initially began in March 2020 but was delayed by 14 months due to the coronavirus pandemic.