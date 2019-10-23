UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reassures Saudi Crown Prince Of Continuing Military Support Against Iran - Esper

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 12:30 AM

US Reassures Saudi Crown Prince of Continuing Military Support Against Iran - Esper

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The US government remains committed to helping Saudi Arabia militarily protect itself against all threats from Iran, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said after meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday.

"I had a very productive meeting this evening with HRH [His Royal Highness] Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," Esper said in a Twitter message. "Most importantly I wanted to reinforce the US commitment to helping Saudi Arabia defend itself in a time of destabilizing Iranian activity.

"

Saudi Arabia is also dealing with the aftermath of the destruction of almost half of the Kingdom's oil refinery capabilities by Houthi drone and rocket attacks last month followed by the defeat of three Saudi brigades suffering an estimated 2,500 casualties by Houthi forces from neighboring Yemen.

While Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks against Saudi Arabia, the United States has put the blame on Iran as have France, Germany and the United Kingdom. Iran has denied all claims of involvement in the attacks.

More Stories From World

