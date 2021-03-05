US Rebukes Against Russia in Human Rights Sphere Are Unacceptable - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The US rebukes against Russia in the human rights sphere are unacceptable, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, refuting the accusations of Russia's alleged usage of chemical weapons against opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Particularly unacceptable are the rebukes in the human rights sphere. Nobody has the right to teach us how to live. Just look at the hysteria that has unfolded over the situation around Navalny. First, flat demands are made that we should plead guilty for the alleged 'poisoning' of Mr.Navalny with a chemical weapon," Antonov said at the Cosmos Club discussions on Thursday, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

From his point of view, the calls for releasing Navalny are absurd and could be viewed as an interference in Russia's internal affairs.

"No one turns a blind eye to the accumulated problems in bilateral relations. It is necessary to stop sanction threats, to resolve the issues of Russian diplomatic property, restore the activities of the Consulates General, providing us with the opportunity to work again with our compatriots who have been left without our assistance on the West Coast of the United States," the diplomat added.