UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Rebukes Against Russia In Human Rights Sphere Are Unacceptable - Ambassador Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

US Rebukes Against Russia in Human Rights Sphere Are Unacceptable - Ambassador Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The US rebukes against Russia in the human rights sphere are unacceptable, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said, refuting the accusations of Russia's alleged usage of chemical weapons against opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"Particularly unacceptable are the rebukes in the human rights sphere. Nobody has the right to teach us how to live. Just look at the hysteria that has unfolded over the situation around Navalny. First, flat demands are made that we should plead guilty for the alleged 'poisoning' of Mr.Navalny with a chemical weapon," Antonov said at the Cosmos Club discussions on Thursday, as quoted by the Russian Embassy's Facebook page.

From his point of view, the calls for releasing Navalny are absurd and could be viewed as an interference in Russia's internal affairs.

"No one turns a blind eye to the accumulated problems in bilateral relations. It is necessary to stop sanction threats, to resolve the issues of Russian diplomatic property, restore the activities of the Consulates General, providing us with the opportunity to work again with our compatriots who have been left without our assistance on the West Coast of the United States," the diplomat added.

Related Topics

Russia Facebook United States Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

Retired Emirati banker rules the roost at Fazza Ch ..

8 hours ago

Global Village breaks 16th Guinness World Records ..

8 hours ago

Pope’s visit to Iraq promotes values of human fr ..

8 hours ago

Israel starts vaccinating Palestinians with work p ..

8 hours ago

How vaccines became ammunition in global diplomacy ..

8 hours ago

UAE aids battle against COVID-19 in Sudan with con ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.