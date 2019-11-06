US Received $7Bln Revenue From New Tariffs on Chinese Goods in September - Trade Group

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) The United States in September collected over 7$ billion as tariff revenue after a new round of levies on Chinese goods were imposed on September 1, pro free trade organization Tariffs Hurt the Heartland said in a news release on Wednesday.

On September 1, a new round of 15 percent tariffs on Chinese consumer goods imposed by the Trump administration went into effect.

"In the month of September alone, Americans paid a total of $7.1 billion in tariffs, more than any other amount in US history ” a 59 percent increase from the same month last year and an increase of $600 million over last month. This significant increase in tariffs paid by Americans is primarily driven by tariffs implemented by the Trump administration, which account for $4.1 billion of the total in September," the statement said.

The data, based on the analysis by the US Commerce Department, showed that although the increased tariff revenue contributed to the US Treasury, it caused significant damage to individuals and US companies importing goods from China.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese imports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war.

After the so-called phase one trade talks, US President Donald Trump announced that China had agreed to purchase up to $50 billion in US agricultural goods in addition to making reforms concerning intellectual property and financial services. China, in turn, has reportedly continued to press Washington into rolling back previous tariffs.