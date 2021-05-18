UrduPoint.com
US Received Further Information About Airstrike On Media Tower In Gaza - Blinken

Tue 18th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that his country had received more information on the Israeli airstrike that tore down a high-rise housing the offices of the Associated Press, Al Jazeera and other outlets in the city of Gaza.

"We did seek further information from Israel on this question.

It's my understanding that we've received some further information through intelligence channels and that's not something I can comment on," he said after a press conference with the Icelandic foreign minister.

Israel said the media tower contained military intelligence assets of the Hamas movement, which controls the Gaza Strip. The New-York based AP said no one was killed in the attack but described it as a close call.

More Stories From World

