US Received Info In 2022 Claiming Ukraine Planned To Attack Nord Stream Pipeline - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 09:38 PM

The United States received information last June from a European intelligence agency about Ukraine's plans to conduct a covert operation to sabotage Russia's Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which eventually took place in September, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) The United States received information last June from a European intelligence agency about Ukraine's plans to conduct a covert operation to sabotage Russia's Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, which eventually took place in September, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

The Washington Post said it agreed to a request from government officials to withhold naming the European country and additional details about the plan in order to avoid compromising sources and operations.

Ukrainian officials did not respond to requests for comment, and the White House and the CIA declined to comment on the matter.

The European spy agency received the intelligence from an individual in Ukraine, and the United States shared it with Germany and other European countries last June as well, the report said.

The report said the details of this matter were allegedly revealed by the Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira on the chat platform Discord.

The plans, according to the report, indicated a six-person team from Ukraine's special operations forces intended to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline network and would report directly to the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

Immediately after the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines in September, Western countries denied having any responsibility or knowing who was behind the attack. However, the New York Times reported in March that US officials reviewed new intelligence suggesting that a pro-Ukrainian group carried out the covert operation.

