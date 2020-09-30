US Receives 1st Iron Dome Missile Battery From Israel - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Israel delivered on Wednesday the first of two Iron Dome missile defense batteries ordered by the United States, Israel's Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

"Today the Israel Missile Defense Organization in the Ministry of Defense, delivered the first of two Iron Dome Defense System batteries to the US Army," the Defense Ministry said via Twitter.

The Iron Dome battery was transported aboard a Ukrainian cargo plane. A second battery is scheduled to be delivered by the end of this year.

"The completion of this agreement serves as further proof that the defense alliance [between the United States and Israel] is based on common values and interests, which are stronger than ever," Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said.

The Iron Dome, designed specifically to shoot down short-range projectiles, is believed to be the world's most-used missile defense system with more than 2,500 operational intercepts and a success rate exceeding 90 percent. It is deployed mainly along Israel's southern borders to counter Palestinian attacks from Gaza.

On Tuesday, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command head Daniel Karbler mentioned the acquisition of the Iron Dome as being among the most anticipated events and said that he is looking forward to see how the system would perform. US defense contractor Raytheon and Rafael signed an agreement last month to produce the Iron Dome in the United States to complement the initial deliveries from Israel.