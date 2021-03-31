US Receives $335 Mln From Sudan in Compensation for Attacks - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The United States has received a payment of more than $300 million from Sudan to compensate victims of attacks on two American embassies and the USS Cole as well as the killing of a US diplomat, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"We are pleased to announce that the United States received the $335 million provided by Sudan to compensate victims of the 1998 bombings of the U.S. Embassies in Kenya and Tanzania and the USS Cole in 2000 as well as the 2008 killing of USAID employee John Granville," Blinken said in a statement.