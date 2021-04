The United States received information about Moscow's response to Washington's sanctions and is awaiting for details, US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan told Ria Novosti on Friday

"This afternoon, I spoke with Ambassador Ushakov [Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov] and received an outline of Russian government measures. We are awaiting details. I cannot comment further until we have more information," Sullivan said.