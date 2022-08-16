UrduPoint.com

US Receives Iran's Response To EU Proposal On Nuclear Deal, Studying It - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 07:57 PM

US Receives Iran's Response to EU Proposal on Nuclear Deal, Studying It - State Dept.

The United States has received Iran's response to the European Union's proposal with regard to the nuclear deal and is studying it, the State Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The United States has received Iran's response to the European Union's proposal with regard to the nuclear deal and is studying it, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"We have received Iran's comments through the EU and are studying them. We are sharing our views with the EU," a spokesperson said, as quoted by Axios.

More Stories From World

