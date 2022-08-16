(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The United States has received Iran's response to the European Union's proposal with regard to the nuclear deal and is studying it, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"We have received Iran's comments through the EU and are studying them. We are sharing our views with the EU," a spokesperson said, as quoted by Axios.