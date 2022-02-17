US Receives Russia's Response To Security Proposals - State Dept.
Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 08:15 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States has received Russia's response to security proposals in Eastern Europe, a senior State Department official told Sputnik on Thursday.
"We can confirm that we have received a response from the Russian Federation.
It was delivered to Ambassador Sullivan in Moscow today," the official said in a statement.
Earlier in the day, US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan visited the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.