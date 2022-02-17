The United States has received Russia's response to security proposals in Eastern Europe, a senior State Department official told Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States has received Russia's response to security proposals in Eastern Europe, a senior State Department official told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We can confirm that we have received a response from the Russian Federation.

It was delivered to Ambassador Sullivan in Moscow today," the official said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, US Ambassador in Moscow John Sullivan visited the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.