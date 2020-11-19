UrduPoint.com
US' Recent Missile Tests Contradict Pledges Of Russia Not Being Target - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

US' Recent Missile Tests Contradict Pledges of Russia Not Being Target - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The United States' recent missile tests contradict its statements that US air defense systems do not target Russia, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We have seen the report of the Missile Defense Agency with the US military about the tests held in the Pacific Ocean on November 17, the task was to launch off sea a Standard Missile-3 of 2A modification at a target that simulated an intercontinental ballistic missile. This is a new proof of dangerous and destabilizing policy of Washington on air defense, its clear anti-Russian sentiment," Zakharova told a briefing.

