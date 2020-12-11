ALGIERS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The partially recognized Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), which claims the non-self-governing territory of Western Sahara, views US President Donald Trump's announcement of the recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed territory as contrary to international law, the SADR ambassador in Algeria told Sputnik on Thursday, adding that the sovereign state was waiting for the new US administration's position on the matter.

Earlier in the day, Trump announced that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco and granted the latter the recognition of its sovereignty over the disputed region of Western Sahara, which is contested by the Polisario Front, the movement behind the SADR. Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner explained that Morocco asserting control over the area was inevitable and an unnecessary roadblock for peace efforts in the region.

"Trump's statement is completely devoid of legitimacy. Trump does not have sovereignty over Western Sahara to hand it over to any country," Abd al-Qadir Talib Omar said, adding that the US president's decision violated international law, and that "it was not up to Washington to decide the fate of the whole world."

Omar noted that other powers, including the African Union and countries, which had recognized SADR, would contest the US' decision.

"Trump's unilateral and personal move will not change the determination of the people of Western Sahara," the ambassador said.

According to Omar, Morocco "stabbed" Palestine in the back, while Israel passed on to Rabat the experience of "creating settlements and building walls."

"We are waiting for the position of the newly elected US administration regarding Trump's statement, and we view it [statement] as a smoke, which will fade as soon as Trump leaves the White House," the diplomat said.

In mid-November, Morocco launched an operation against the Polisario Front in the buffer zone of Guerguerat in the Moroccan Sahara. Rabat said that it had no choice but to do it after the movement invaded the Morocco-controlled territories of Western Sahara in October, blocking passenger and cargo traffic across the border with Mauritania. The Polisario Front, in turn, accused Rabat of violating the 1991 ceasefire and initiating a war.

Morocco has long been involved in a conflict with the Polisario Front movement over control of Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that was transferred under control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1973. In 1976, Polisario Front declared that it had established the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. The UN does not recognize SADR and demands that a referendum on self-determination be held. Morocco pushes a plan for the region's autonomy, while Polisario insists that the status of the territory should be determined by a referendum among the local population.