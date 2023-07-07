Open Menu

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies To Kiev - Sullivan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 11:52 PM

US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - Sullivan

The United States recognizes that cluster munitions pose a risk to civilians and therefore deferred the decision to supply them to Kiev for as long as it could, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States recognizes that cluster munitions pose a risk to civilians and therefore deferred the decision to supply them to Kiev for as long as it could, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We recognize the cluster munitions are creating risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance. This is why we deferred the decision for as long as we could. But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory, and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery, " Sullivan told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia White House Kiev United States From

Recent Stories

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have D ..

Cluster Munitions That US Will Give Ukraine Have Dud Rates Not Higher Than 2.5% ..

1 hour ago
 US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But ..

US, Russia Held Talks This Week on Prisoners, But No Path to Resolution Opened - ..

1 hour ago
 US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Fo ..

US Would Welcome Zelenskyy at Vilnius Summit to Focus on NATO-Kiev Relationship ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About ..

Russian Environment Ministry Says Concerned About Japan's Fukushima Water Discha ..

1 hour ago
 US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable K ..

US Not Going to War With Russia, Does Not Enable Kiev to Hit Russian Territory - ..

1 hour ago
 Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Ou ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Will Not Join NATO Coming Out of Vilnius Summit

1 hour ago
Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as ..

Sullivan Says Ukraine Needs Bridge of Supplies as US Artillery Production Ramps ..

1 hour ago
 Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

Stokes and Moeen revive England's Ashes bid

1 hour ago
 Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore ..

Police Charge 17-Year-Old Boy Over Fatal Baltimore Block Party Shooting - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balo ..

Govt taking steps to provide jobs to youth in Balochistan: CS Uqaili

1 hour ago
 PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against des ..

PM stresses comprehensive OIC response against desecration of Holy Quran

1 hour ago
 German Lawmaker Fined For Verbally Abusing Fellow ..

German Lawmaker Fined For Verbally Abusing Fellow Bundestag Legislators - Report ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World