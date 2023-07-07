US Recognizes Cluster Bombs Risk Civilian Harm, Long Deferred Supplies to Kiev - Sullivan

The United States recognizes that cluster munitions pose a risk to civilians and therefore deferred the decision to supply them to Kiev for as long as it could, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The United States recognizes that cluster munitions pose a risk to civilians and therefore deferred the decision to supply them to Kiev for as long as it could, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.

"We recognize the cluster munitions are creating risk of civilian harm from unexploded ordnance. This is why we deferred the decision for as long as we could. But there is also a massive risk of civilian harm if Russian troops and tanks roll over Ukrainian positions and take more Ukrainian territory, and subjugate more Ukrainian civilians because Ukraine does not have enough artillery, " Sullivan told a briefing.