Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:56 PM

US Recognizes Peaceful Conduct of Elections in Belarus, But Urges Reform - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) The United States recognizes the peaceful conduct of the parliamentary elections in Belarus, but urges the government to undertake election law reform, US Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States recognizes the peaceful conduct of the November 17 parliamentary elections in Belarus and the high number of accredited local and international observers," Ortagus said.

However, Ortagus pointed out that election observation missions have jointly concluded that fundamental freedoms were disregarded and the integrity of the election process was not adequately safeguarded.

"We continue to encourage the government of Belarus to undertake serious reform of its election law and processes in line with OSCE\ODIHR and Council of Europe Venice Commission recommendations," Ortagus said.

