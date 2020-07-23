(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The United States recognizes Russia's efforts to bring the Syrian government to the negotiating table at the upcoming round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee next month, US Political Coordinator to the United Nations Rodney Hunter said during a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen announced that the next session of the Syrian Constitutional Committee would take place in Geneva on August 24.

"We welcome Special Envoy Pedersen's intention to convene the third meeting of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, and we recognize Russia's efforts to bring the regime to the table," Hunter said. "These negotiations open the door to a clear path to ending this conflict.

"

Hunter said the Syrians should be given an appropriate environment with peace on the ground through sustained and verified by the United Nations ceasefire so that progress can be achieved.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, a 150-member Syrians-only body that is supposed to work on constitutional changes, was convened for the first time in October 2019. Representation is split equally between the government, the opposition and civil society, and the body has two co-chairs - from the government and the opposition.

The second round of talks was held in November 2019, although the opposing parties in the Syrian Constitutional Committee failed to agree on the session's agenda.