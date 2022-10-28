UrduPoint.com

US Recognizes That Security Landscape In Europe Changed Because Of Ukraine - White House

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The United States recognizes that the security landscape in Europe has changed as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, and 100,000 US troops on the continent will stay there for a while in response to this, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We recognize that the security landscape in Europe has changed, not 'is changing,' not 'will change,' has changed because of what (Russian President) Mr. (Vladimir) Putin has done in Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing.

"You have now about 100,000 American troops on the continent and we think that that will probably stay the same for a while (...) and that is, again, in response to the change in security landscape in Europe," Kirby added.

