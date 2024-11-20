US Recognizes Venezuela Opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia As 'president-elect'
Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) The United States said Tuesday it recognizes opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia as "president-elect" of Venezuela.
"The Venezuelan people spoke resoundingly on July 28 and made (Gonzalez Urrutia) the president-elect," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in a post on X. "Democracy demands respect for the will of the voters."
The statement marked the first time the United States has referred to Gonzalez Urrutia as "president-elect," though President Joe Biden had said the opposition party received more votes a few days after the July 28 election.
Maduro claimed electoral victory, despite the Venezuelan government failing to release detailed polling data.
Gonzalez Urrutia has fled to Spain due to an outstanding arrest warrant, and opposition party leader Maria Corina Machado has gone into hiding as well.
Recent Stories
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip
Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palestine draw
Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation
More Stories From World
-
Last-gasp Szoboszlai penalty rescues Hungary draw with Germany1 minute ago
-
After long fight for glory, Nadal leaves with a legacy of memories1 minute ago
-
Children's wellbeing 'under threat' in 2050, warns UNICEF2 minutes ago
-
Argentina beat Peru, Colombia upset by Ecuador2 minutes ago
-
Nadal's sensational career ends as Netherlands defeat Spain in Davis Cup32 minutes ago
-
UN chief slams 'systematic' looting of Gaza humanitarian aid6 hours ago
-
Inter Miami coach Martino leaving club for 'personal reasons' - club source6 hours ago
-
Spain's Nadal loses in Davis Cup quarter-finals singles opener7 hours ago
-
Spain's Nadal loses in Davis Cup quarter-finals singles opener7 hours ago
-
'Probably my last match': Nadal after Davis Cup singles defeat8 hours ago
-
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip8 hours ago
-
Russia vows response after Ukraine fires long-range US missiles8 hours ago