US Recommends Americans Reconsider Travel to China Over Coronavirus - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The United States recommends that Americans reassess their travel plans to China due to the coronavirus outbreak, the US State Department said in a travel advisory on Monday.

"Reconsider travel to China due to novel coronavirus first identified in Wuhan, China. Some areas have increased risk," the advisory to US travelers said. "A novel (new) coronavirus is causing an outbreak of respiratory illness that began in the city of Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. This outbreak began in early December 2019 and continues to grow. Chinese health officials have reported thousands of cases throughout China."

Earlier, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it confirmed 5 American cases of coronavirus infections but more than 100 people are under investigation across 26 states.

The State Department pointed out that the CDC has not yet issued a level 3 warning for all of China, however, the Chinese authorities are introducing quarantines and restricting travel throughout the country.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said the United States is in close contact with China regarding the novel coronavirus outbreak and is ready to extend any assistance necessary.

Trump added that US authorities were "strongly on watch" despite very few cases of coronavirus infections reported in the country.

Last week, the State Department has issued the Level 4 "do not travel" advisory for Hubei province.

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organization changed the global risk degree of the deadly coronavirus from "moderate" to "high," as the total number of 2019-nCoV confirmed cases globally as of this past Sunday has reached 2,014, including 1,985 in China. Additionally, of 29 people who tested positive in other countries, 26 had a travel history in China, specifically in Wuhan city, where the new strain is believed to have originated.

On Monday, the Chinese internet portal of medical information Dingxiangyuan said that the number of infected people had risen to 2,840. Chinese media have reported 80 lethal cases.