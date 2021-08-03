UrduPoint.com

US Recommends Avoiding Travel To Greece, Ireland, Iran Over Risk Of COVID-19 - CDC

US Recommends Avoiding Travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran Over Risk of COVID-19 - CDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued an advisory placing Greece, Ireland, Iran, Kazakhstan and the US Virgin Islands placing them in the category of highest risk for COVID-19 and advising Americans not to travel there.

The updated advisory also recommends to avoid travel to Isle of Man in the United Kingdom, which has been on the "Do not travel" list of countries since July 19.

According to the CDC advisory, if a country is found on the highest, fourth level of the coronavirus risk, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk of getting and spreading the coronavirus variants.

As of Monday, the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is believed to the most prevalent and fastest spreading mutation in the world albeit not as deadly. The Delta variant was first reported in India in October 2020 and has already become the predominant strain in a number of countries, including the United States.

