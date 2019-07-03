UrduPoint.com
US Recommends Duties Of Over 400% On Imports Of Chinese Steel Wheels - Commerce Department

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:20 PM

US Recommends Duties of Over 400% on Imports of Chinese Steel Wheels - Commerce Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) US prices for imported Chinese-made steel wheels and rims for cars and trucks would jump more than five-fold, primarily to compensate for government subsidies to manufacturers of the equipment, the Department of Commerce said in a press release on Wednesday.

The Commerce Department determined that exporters from China received countervailing government subsidies at rates from 386.45 to 388.31 percent for certain steel wheels 12 to 16.5 inches in diameter. The Commerce Department also found that the items were sold in the United States at prices between 38.27 percent and 44.35 percent below fair value.

"The US International Trade Commission (ITC) is currently scheduled to make its final injury determinations on or about August 15, 2019," the release said.

"If the ITC makes affirmative final injury determinations, Commerce will issue AD (anti-dumping) and CVD (countervailing duty) orders."

In a separate fact sheet, the Commerce Department said the United States would begin collecting duties at the dumping and countervailing duty rates if the quasi-judicial ITC rules that US wheel and rim manufacturers had been hurt by Chinese imports.

The Commerce Department said the strict enforcement of US trade law is a Primary focus of the Trump administration. Since the beginning of the current administration, the Commerce Department has initiated 172 new anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations, more than triple the number of cases during a comparable period during the Obama administration.

