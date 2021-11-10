UrduPoint.com

US Reconnaissance Plane Monitored By Russian Radars Above Ukraine - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) A US U-2 reconnaissance aircraft, taking off from the UK, was monitored by Russian reconnaissance radar over Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Another U-2 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US Air Force, which took off from the territory of Great Britain, was detected and accompanied by radar reconnaissance equipment over the territory of Ukraine, approaching the border of the Russian Federation at a distance of about 60 kilometers," the ministry said in a statement.

