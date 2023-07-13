Open Menu

US Reconnaissance Planes Violated N. Korea's Airspace Over 30 Times In July - State Media

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM

US Reconnaissance Planes Violated N. Korea's Airspace Over 30 Times in July - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US reconnaissance planes violated the airspace over North Korea's exclusive economic water zone more than 30 times from July 2-10, Pyongyang-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

"Entering July, the U.S. reconnaissance assets are steadily committing provocative espionage acts, which can no longer be overlooked. As a result, the military tensions on the Korean peninsula are inching close to the worst crisis. Aerial reconnaissance means of the U.S. forces illegally intruded into the economic water zone where the sovereignty of the DPRK (North Korea) is exercised more than 30 times between July 2 and 10," the article read.

In response, North Korea dispatched air jets and expelled US reconnaissance planes, sending a "clear and strong warning" to the US, it added.

"This is a clear manifestation of the DPRK's will to defend peace and its patience to prevent military conflict that may lead to the worst crisis on the Korean peninsula where nukes and nukes are standing face to face and to control the present dangerous situation," the news agency's military correspondent wrote.

Earlier in the week, Kim Yo Jong, deputy department director of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea and sister of the country's leader, said that a US reconnaissance plane entered the airspace above North Korea's economic zone. A spokesman for the North Korean Ministry of National Defense added that US reconnaissance aircraft violated the country's airspace several times from July 2-9.

Related Topics

Water Lead North Korea May July From

Recent Stories

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

PM thanks President UAE for deposit of $1b to SBP

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

10 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

11 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

12 hours ago
IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

11 hours ago
 Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

11 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

12 hours ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

12 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

12 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

12 hours ago

More Stories From World