US Recorded 14 Cases Of Measles Last Week, Bringing 2019 Total To 1,109 - Disease Control

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a press release on Monday said fourteen new cases of measles were recorded last week, which brings this year's total to 1,109

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in a press release on Monday said fourteen new cases of measles were recorded last week, which brings this year's total to 1,109.

"From January 1 to July 3, 2019, 1,109 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 28 states. This is an increase of 14 cases from the previous week," the release said.

This marks the greatest number of reported measles cases in the United States since the diseases was declared eliminated in 2000, according to CDC.

Measles cases have been reported in the US states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Mexico, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington.

Measles outbreaks, defined by three or more recorded cases, are currently ongoing in New York, California and Washington states, according to CDC.

