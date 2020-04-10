US Records 1,904 COVID-19 Deaths Within Past 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins University

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in the United States, has risen by 1,904 to 16,672 within the past 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University said.

A day earlier, the United States registered 1,965 fatalities, which is the worst number since the start of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States stands now at 465,750, with about 26,000 people having recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 95,000 fatalities, according to the same university.

