US Records 1,965 COVID-19 Deaths In 24 Hours, Worst Number During Pandemic - University

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:40 AM

US Records 1,965 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours, Worst Number During Pandemic - University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The number of people, who have died of the coronavirus in the United States within the past 24 hours, has risen by 1,965, which is the worst number since the start of the pandemic, Johns Hopkins University said.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has reached 14,768.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States stands now at 431,838, with over 23,000 people having recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 1.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 88,000 fatalities, according to the same university.

