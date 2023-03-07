US Records 40% More Mass Shootings in 2023 Compared With 2022 - NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The number of mass shootings in the United States since the beginning of the year reached 104, which is 40% more than in the same period in 2022, Gun Violence Archive reported on Tuesday.

"There were 74 mass shootings by this date last year," the organization tweeted.

A total of 646 mass shootings were reported last year, according to the NGO.

It also specified that it took only 65 days since the start of the year to reach the 100 milestone. For comparison, in 2022 it took 78 days, in 2021 80 days, and 2020 126 days.

Last month, US President Joe Biden announced an allocation of $231 million to the Department of Justice to the fight against gun violence and prevention of possible incidents. Later in the month, following the deadly Mississippi shooting that claimed the lives of six people, Biden said that gun violence was an epidemic in the country and urged the Congress to take immediate action.