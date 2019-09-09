UrduPoint.com
US Records 7 New Cases Of Measles, Bringing 2019 Total To 1,241 - CDC

Mon 09th September 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Seven new cases of measles were reported in the United States last week, bringing the yearly total number of infections to 1,241, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Monday.

"From January 1 to September 5, 2019, 1,241 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states," the health agency said. "This is an increase of 7 cases from the previous week."

The CDC added that only two of these cases included individuals who were recently ill, while the others were identified as past cases.

So far, 130 people who got measles this year were hospitalized, while 65 others experienced health complications that include pneumonia and encephalitis, the CDC said.

The majority of the measles cases have been reported in the US state of New York and among people who were not vaccinated.

All of the measles cases this year were caused by the so-called wild-type D8 or B3.

