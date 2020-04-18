UrduPoint.com
US Records About 32,000 New COVID-19 Case In 24 Hours With 3,857 Fatalities - University

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:10 AM

US Records About 32,000 New COVID-19 Case in 24 Hours With 3,857 Fatalities - University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) The United States has registered 31,905 new cases of COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, with 3,857 new fatalities, Johns Hopkins University said.

The death toll in the US stands now at 36,997 people, while the total number of confirmed cases has reached 701,475.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 2.2 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 154,000 fatalities, according to the same university. The US is the worst-hit country in this pandemic.

