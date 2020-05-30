UrduPoint.com
US Records Further 24,266 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours, Nearly 1,200 Deaths - Hopkins

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:50 PM

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has risen by 24,266 in the last 24 hours, showing a slight daily uptick, while the number of deaths has grown by 1,193, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has risen by 24,266 in the last 24 hours, showing a slight daily uptick, while the number of deaths has grown by 1,193, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On Friday, the COVID-19 tally in the US increased by 22,577, while the number of fatalities grew by 1,199.

The US has now a total of 1,747,087 cases, with the death toll of 102,836. A total of 406,446 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

The United States is leading the world in the number of reported novel coronavirus cases as well as fatalities.

There are 5,952,145 confirmed novel coronavirus cases worldwide and 365,437 COVID-19-related deaths, according to the data.

