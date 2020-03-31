US Records More Than 150,000 COVID-19 Cases, 2,800 Deaths - Johns Hopkins University

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the United States surpassed 150,000, the Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed on Monday.

The number of confirmed infections has now reached 153,246 according to the updated data.

The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 2,828.

Since Thursday, the United States has become the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Italy and Spain.