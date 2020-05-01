US Records Nearly 30,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day - Johns Hopkins University

The US coronavirus case count jumped by almost 30,000 within a 24-hour period, with over 2,000 new fatalities, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) The US coronavirus case count jumped by almost 30,000 within a 24-hour period, with over 2,000 new fatalities, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) Coronavirus Resource Center data showed on Friday.

The United States has recorded 29,515 new cases in the given period, with 27,327 registered in a previous day.

A total of 2,029 people died over the past day, bringing the cumulative death tally to more than 63,000.

The United States had reached a total of 1,070,032 COVID-19 cases, according to JHU's data.