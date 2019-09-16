UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Records No New Measles Cases September 6-12 - Centers For Disease Control

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 06:57 PM

US Records No New Measles Cases September 6-12 - Centers for Disease Control

No new cases of measles were reported in the United States over the past week and the prior weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) No new cases of measles were reported in the United States over the past week and the prior weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Monday.

From January 1 to September 12, 2019, 1,241 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states, the CDC said.

"No new cases were reported September 6-12, 2019," it added.

So far, 130 people who got measles this year were hospitalized, while 65 others experienced health complications that include pneumonia and encephalitis, the CDC said in an earlier statement.

The majority of the measles cases have been reported in the US state of New York. All of the measles cases this year were caused by the so-called Measles virus genotype D8 or B3.

Related Topics

New York United States January September 2019 All

Recent Stories

Imam batting on 111 in Balochistan’s 193-3

6 minutes ago

100 transgenders get toolkits, certificates on com ..

21 seconds ago

Non-resident envoys of five countries present cred ..

23 seconds ago

81 more dengue patients reported in the district R ..

24 seconds ago

Trump Says Refuses to Believe Iran Claim Not Invol ..

26 seconds ago

PTCL Partners with Irdeto to Provide Parental Cont ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.