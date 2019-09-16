US Records No New Measles Cases September 6-12 - Centers for Disease Control

No new cases of measles were reported in the United States over the past week and the prior weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) No new cases of measles were reported in the United States over the past week and the prior weekend, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Monday.

From January 1 to September 12, 2019, 1,241 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 31 states, the CDC said.

"No new cases were reported September 6-12, 2019," it added.

So far, 130 people who got measles this year were hospitalized, while 65 others experienced health complications that include pneumonia and encephalitis, the CDC said in an earlier statement.

The majority of the measles cases have been reported in the US state of New York. All of the measles cases this year were caused by the so-called Measles virus genotype D8 or B3.