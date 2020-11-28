UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

US Records Over 200,000 New COVID-19 Cases for 1st Time - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The United States has set a new single-day record for the new cases of the coronavirus, as more than 200,000 infections were registered over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by Johns Hopkins University on Saturday.

The previous record of over 189,000 cases was registered in the US on November 21, according to the New York Times newspaper, citing its calculations.

Over the past day, the US recorded 205,557 COVID-19 cases bringing the country's total tally to over 13.09 million. Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has increased by 1,404 to 264,866.

As many as 4,947,446 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the United States since the beginning of the outbreak.

