US Records Over 25,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 767 Fatalities In 24 Hours - Hopkins University

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The United States has confirmed 25,540 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, up from 25,396 the day before, which brings the country's tally to 2,074,526, according to the latest data provided by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the disease has increased by 767 over the past day, down from 846 on Saturday, to 115,436.

According to the university, as many as 556,606 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

Globally, 7,808,773 people have been infected with COVID-19 since the outbreak, including over 3.7 million recoveries and more than 430,000 fatalities.

