US Recovers Millions of Dollars From Colonial Pipeline Hackers - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The US law enforcement recovered millions of Dollars paid in cryptocurrency to hackers ho were behind the ransomware attack on the Colonial Pipeline last month, CNN reported on Monday.

The Justice Department is expected to announce details of the operation later on Monday, the report said.

The ransomware attack by hackers allegedly based in Russia caused a brief shutdown of the key pipeline transporting fuel to the US East Coast. Colonial Pipeline CEO Joseph Blount told the US media that the company paid $4.4 million in ransom.