US Recovery Would Be Stronger, Faster With More Aid: Fed's Powell

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:00 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The US recovery from the pandemic downturn will be "stronger and faster" with more government aid to protect against the potential for accelerating job losses, Federal Reserve Chair Powell said Tuesday.

"Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste," Powell said in an address to an economics conference.

There is a greater risk of not doing enough to support the economy, he said.

