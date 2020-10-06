The US recovery from the pandemic downturn will be "stronger and faster" with more government aid to protect against the potential for accelerating job losses, Federal Reserve Chair Powell said Tuesday

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The US recovery from the pandemic downturn will be "stronger and faster" with more government aid to protect against the potential for accelerating job losses, Federal Reserve Chair Powell said Tuesday.

"Even if policy actions ultimately prove to be greater than needed, they will not go to waste," Powell said in an address to an economics conference.

There is a greater risk of not doing enough to support the economy, he said.