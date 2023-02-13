UrduPoint.com

US Recruiting Jihadists For Terrorist Attacks In Russia, Other CIS States - Russia's SVR

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2023 | 11:50 AM

US Recruiting Jihadists for Terrorist Attacks in Russia, Other CIS States - Russia's SVR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The United States is actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (terrorist groups, both banned in Russia) for terrorist attacks in Russia and other CIS countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"According to credible data received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, the US military is actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS countries.

Particular attention is paid to attracting people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperation," the SVR said in a statement.

In January, the United States recruited 60 militants, the statement said, adding that after training at the US' Al-Tanf military base in Syria, they are planned to be sent to Russia and other CIS countries to carry out terrorist attacks against diplomats and security officials.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Syria Russia United States January From Asia

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power p ..

PM directs to expedite work on solar, wind power projects

23 minutes ago
 Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dial ..

Second round of Pakistan-US Mid-Level Defence Dialogue begins today

28 minutes ago
 Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

Spirited Pakistan stunned by India's late charge

32 minutes ago
 Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

Ready, Steady, Go! HBL PSL 8 begins today

41 minutes ago
 Dubai International Football Academies Forum discu ..

Dubai International Football Academies Forum discusses talents development progr ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.