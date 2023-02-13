MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The United States is actively recruiting jihadists affiliated with the Islamic State and al-Qaeda (terrorist groups, both banned in Russia) for terrorist attacks in Russia and other CIS countries, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

"According to credible data received by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia, the US military is actively recruiting militants from jihadist groups affiliated with the Islamic State and Al-Qaeda to carry out terrorist attacks in Russia and the CIS countries.

Particular attention is paid to attracting people from the Russian North Caucasus and Central Asia to cooperation," the SVR said in a statement.

In January, the United States recruited 60 militants, the statement said, adding that after training at the US' Al-Tanf military base in Syria, they are planned to be sent to Russia and other CIS countries to carry out terrorist attacks against diplomats and security officials.