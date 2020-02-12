US Recruiting Next Generation Artemis Astronauts for Moon Missions - NASA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) The United States is seeking to recruit then train a new generation of astronauts for its Artemis manned exploration programs over the next decade and more, NASA said in a statement.

"We're asking all eligible Americans if they have what it to takes to apply beginning March 2," NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on Tuesday. "We're on the verge of sending the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024.

"

The basic requirements to apply include US citizenship and a master's degree in a STEM field, including engineering, biological science, physical science, computer science, or mathematics, from an accredited institution, the advisory said.

Candidates also must have at least two years of related, progressively responsible professional experience, or at least 1,000 hours of pilot-in-command time in jet aircraft as well as passing the NASA long-duration spaceflight physical, the release added.