UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Redeployed 200 Servicemen From Iraq To Northeastern Syria - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:00 AM

US Redeployed 200 Servicemen From Iraq to Northeastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The United States had redeployed 200 servicemen from Iraq to the northeastern Syrian provinces of Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, the Syria tv state broadcaster reported.

The 200 servicemen were reportedly deployed to the military base of Ash Shaddadi in Al Hasakah, the Omar oil field and the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor.

The US troops, jointly with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The US military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.

Related Topics

Syria Iraq Oil Al Hasakah United States Gas TV From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Biden on inauguration as ..

3 hours ago

Empower reveals AED901m net profit in 2020 with 3. ..

3 hours ago

ADGM concludes 3rd edition of ADSFF

4 hours ago

Rashid bin Humaid heads meeting of Board of Direct ..

4 hours ago

Current Account posts surplus of $1.31 bln in firs ..

4 hours ago

Minister of Community Development attends senior E ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.