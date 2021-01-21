US Redeployed 200 Servicemen From Iraq to Northeastern Syria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The United States had redeployed 200 servicemen from Iraq to the northeastern Syrian provinces of Al Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, the Syria tv state broadcaster reported.

The 200 servicemen were reportedly deployed to the military base of Ash Shaddadi in Al Hasakah, the Omar oil field and the Koniko gas field in Deir ez-Zor.

The US troops, jointly with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, are keeping control over a part of northeastern Syria. The US military is concentrated around oil and gas fields in Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

The Syrian government sees the US presence on its soil as a violation of national sovereignty and an attempt to seize its natural resources.