US Redeploys Two F-35A Fighter Squadrons From Utah to Germany - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The US armed forces have redeployed two fighter wings of F-35A combat aircraft from Hill Air Force Base (AFB) in the state of Utah to a new location in Germany, the Air Force announced in a press release.

"Pilots, maintainers and support personnel from the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing here deployed the F-35A Lightning II to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany," the press release said on Wednesday.

The jets arrived at Spangdahlem on Wednesday on a mission to bolster readiness, enhance NATO's collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with Allied and Partner nations, the Air Force said.

The deployment was made with the full cooperation of the German government, the release added.

Also, eight F-15Es from the 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson AFB in North Carolina deployed to Lask in Poland, and six KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, at Mildenhall in the United Kingdom deployed to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the release said.