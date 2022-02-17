UrduPoint.com

US Redeploys Two F-35A Fighter Squadrons From Utah To Germany - Air Force

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 03:20 AM

US Redeploys Two F-35A Fighter Squadrons From Utah to Germany - Air Force

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The US armed forces have redeployed two fighter wings of F-35A combat aircraft from Hill Air Force Base (AFB) in the state of Utah to a new location in Germany, the Air Force announced in a press release.

"Pilots, maintainers and support personnel from the active duty 388th and Reserve 419th Fighter Wing here deployed the F-35A Lightning II to Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany," the press release said on Wednesday.

The jets arrived at Spangdahlem on Wednesday on a mission to bolster readiness, enhance NATO's collective defense posture and further increase air integration capabilities with Allied and Partner nations, the Air Force said.

The deployment was made with the full cooperation of the German government, the release added.

Also, eight F-15Es from the 336th Fighter Squadron, 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson AFB in North Carolina deployed to Lask in Poland, and six KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Aerial Refueling Wing, at Mildenhall in the United Kingdom deployed to Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the release said.

Related Topics

NATO German Germany Seymour United Kingdom Poland From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Home Affairs Minister of Bangladesh at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold v ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

4 hours ago
 Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be establ ..

Robust complaint system on Sehat card to be established: Dr Yasmin

3 hours ago
 Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

Despair, solidarity for Brazil storm victims

3 hours ago
 How world's most precise clock could transform fun ..

How world's most precise clock could transform fundamental physics

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve lif ..

Prime Minister Imran Khan committed to improve life standard of masses: Farrukh ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>