US Redirects $42.4Mln in Myanmar Aid After Coup - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States redirected more than $42 million in assistance to Myanmar's government in light of the coup, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following the US Government's determination on February 2, 2021 that the Burmese military's actions constitute a coup, USAID conducted a thorough review of our assistance to Burma [Myanmar]," the release said. "As a result, USAID is immediately redirecting $42.4 million of assistance away from work that would have benefited the Government of Burma. Rather than supporting the military, we will redirect these funds to support and strengthen civil society."