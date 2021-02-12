UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Redirects $42.4Mln In Myanmar Aid After Coup - USAID

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Redirects $42.4Mln in Myanmar Aid After Coup - USAID

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) The United States redirected more than $42 million in assistance to Myanmar's government in light of the coup, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement on Thursday.

"Following the US Government's determination on February 2, 2021 that the Burmese military's actions constitute a coup, USAID conducted a thorough review of our assistance to Burma [Myanmar]," the release said. "As a result, USAID is immediately redirecting $42.4 million of assistance away from work that would have benefited the Government of Burma. Rather than supporting the military, we will redirect these funds to support and strengthen civil society."

Related Topics

Burma Civil Society Myanmar United States February From Government Million

Recent Stories

FNC celebrates 49th anniversary of establishment

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police refer 1,688 violations to Emergen ..

30 minutes ago

China Bans BBC World News Over Broadcast Bias - Re ..

3 minutes ago

US Troops Will Continue Deployment at Border With ..

3 minutes ago

Germany May Impose Control at Borders With Austria ..

3 minutes ago

Scoreboards in first T20 between Pakistan and Sout ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.