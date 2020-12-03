UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reduces Visitor Visa Length For Chinese Officials From 10 Years To 1 Month - State Dept

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Reduces Visitor Visa Length for Chinese Officials From 10 Years to 1 Month - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2020) The Trump administration has reduced the US visitor visas validity period for Chinese Communist Party officials and their immediate family members from ten years to one month, a State Department official said in a statement to Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Department of State is reducing the maximum validity of B1/B2 (visitor) visas for Chinese Communist Party (CCP) members and their immediate family members from ten years to one month," the official said in the statement.

The official said in the statement that the move is related to national security concerns given that CCP officials engage in activities to influence the US public through propaganda and economic coercion, among other malign activities.

In addition, the statement said the CCP sends agents to the United States to monitor Chinese national and Chinese-American groups.

In February, the United States designated as foreign missions a number of Chinese state media that led to forcing out about 60 Chinese journalists. The US authorities also required the Chinese media outlets to notify the State Department of their current personnel and real property holdings in the United States.

Related Topics

China Trump United States February Competition Commission Of Pakistan Family Media From

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends condolences to French President on d ..

36 minutes ago

Frontline workers reiterate readiness to sacrifice ..

36 minutes ago

Maj Gen Saeed-uz-Zaman Memorial Polo Cup: Day 3

42 seconds ago

Novak Expressed Hope for OPEC+ Making Reasonable D ..

43 seconds ago

Wheelchair handball match played

44 seconds ago

FIA launches probe into fiery Grosjean crash at Ba ..

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.